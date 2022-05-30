CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 12th Biology, ISC Psychology exams today
- CBSE Class 12 Biology and ISC Psychology exams will be conducted on May 30. Follow the latest updates here.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting semester 2 examination of Class 12 Biology on Monday, May 30. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. On the same day, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ISC semester 2 Psychology exam from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
CBSE Class 12 Biology sample questions, marking scheme, etc can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. ISC students can visit cisce.org to download sem 2 Psychology specimen paper.
Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology paper will be available when the exam ends.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 30, 2022 08:50 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Biology exam live updates
In the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper, maximum marks is 35 and time allotted for it is 2 hours. The paper is divided into 3 sections – Section A, B and C. There are 13 questions in total and all questions are compulsory.
-
May 30, 2022 08:16 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper and marking scheme
CBSE Class 12 students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download Class 12 Biology sample question paper and marking scheme.
-
May 30, 2022 07:53 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Biology exam today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Biology term 2 exam on May 30 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
