CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology, ISC Physics, CBSE papers today

CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting semester 2 examination for ICSE Biology (Science paper 3) and ISC Physics (paper 1) subjects on Tuesday, May 17. The ICSE Biology paper is scheduled for 11 am to 12:30 pm and the ISC Physics paper will take place from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 examination for some minor papers of Class 10 and Business Studies, Business Administration papers of Class 12. CBSE exams will begin at 10:30 am.

Paper analysis and students' reaction will be available after the papers end.