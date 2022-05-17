Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology, ISC Physics, CBSE papers today
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology, ISC Physics, CBSE papers today

  • CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Class 10 Language, Class 12 Business Studies and Administration , ICSE Biology and ISC Physics exams are scheduled for May 17.
CBSE, CISCE semester 2 exam 2022 updates
CBSE, CISCE semester 2 exam 2022 updates
Updated on May 17, 2022 09:06 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting semester 2 examination for ICSE Biology (Science paper 3) and ISC Physics (paper 1) subjects on Tuesday, May 17. The ICSE Biology paper is scheduled for 11 am to 12:30 pm and the ISC Physics paper will take place from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 examination for some minor papers of Class 10 and Business Studies, Business Administration papers of Class 12. CBSE exams will begin at 10:30 am. 

Paper analysis and students' reaction will be available after the papers end. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2022 09:06 AM IST

    ICSE Biology sem 2 paper pattern

    As per the specimen paper, maximum marks in Biology is 40. There are 2 sections in the paper – A and B. All questions in section A are compulsory but students need to answer only three from section B.

    There is one question and 10 sub-questions in section A for a total of 10 marks. In section B there are 5 questions and sub questions carrying 10 marks each.

  • May 17, 2022 08:32 AM IST

    ISC Physics specimen paper

    To download ISC sem 2 Physics specimen paper, click here

  • May 17, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    ICSE Biology sem 2 specimen paper

    Here is the link to download ICSE Biology semester 2 specimen paper:

    Sem 2 specimen paper: ICSE Biology (Science paper 3).

  • May 17, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC specimen papers

    CISCE students can download ICSE Biology and ISC Physics specimen papers from cisce.org.

  • May 17, 2022 07:54 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 sample paper and more on cbseacademic.nic.in

    For sample papers of CBSE term 2 exams, marking scheme, syllabus and question bank, students can check the board's academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. 

  • May 17, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    CBSE, CISCE term 2 exams 2022

    Papers that will be held on May 17:

    CBSE Class 10: Minor language papers

    Class 12: Business Studies, Business Administration

    ICSE: Biology (Science paper 3)

    ISC: Physics (paper 1) 

