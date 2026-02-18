CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam begins at 10.30 am, check guidelines here
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam to begin at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam analysis, student reaction and more.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 today, February 18, 2026. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and 26 countries abroad. Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year....Read More
All the students who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am. Keeping in view the important National/International Summits, High level Meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country.
Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach to the examination centre well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE.
Follow the blog for exam day guidelines, exam analysis, students reactions and more.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: General instructions
1.All questions are compulsory.
2.There are 32 questions in this paper.
3.Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.
4.Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple choice questions and are of 1 mark each.
5.Section B has question no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and question no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.
6.Section C has question no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and question no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.
7.Internal choices are given in some questions.
8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Advice to appearing students by the Board
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Keeping in view the important National/International Summits, High level Meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country.
Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach to the examination centre well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: What Board's senior official said about exams?
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: "As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said to PTI.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Reach exam centre by 10 am
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: All the students who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: How many candidates to appear for exam?
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam timings
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and 26 countries abroad.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Date: February 18
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm