    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam begins at 10.30 am, check guidelines here

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Feb 18, 2026 8:58:32 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam to begin at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm.

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam begins at 10.30 am, check guidelines here

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 today, February 18, 2026. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and 26 countries abroad. Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2026 8:58:31 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: General instructions

    1.All questions are compulsory.

    2.There are 32 questions in this paper.

    3.Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

    4.Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple choice questions and are of 1 mark each.

    5.Section B has question no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and question no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.

    6.Section C has question no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and question no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.

    7.Internal choices are given in some questions.

    8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

    Feb 18, 2026 8:48:33 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Advice to appearing students by the Board

    Feb 18, 2026 8:45:25 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: What Board's senior official said about exams?

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: "As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said to PTI.

    Feb 18, 2026 8:42:00 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Reach exam centre by 10 am

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: All the students who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am.

    Feb 18, 2026 8:37:44 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: How many candidates to appear for exam?

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year.

    Feb 18, 2026 8:34:30 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Exam timings

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and 26 countries abroad.

    Feb 18, 2026 8:31:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Live: Date and time

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Date: February 18

    CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

