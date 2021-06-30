CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Last date for schools to submit marks today

Central Board of Secondary Education will deactivate the link to submit marks for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on June 30, 2021. Schools will have to submit the marks of the students to the Board by today on the official portal launched by CBSE. The link is available on the e-Pareeksha 2021 portal.

Earlier the last date for schools to upload the marks was till June 11, 2021 which was extended till June 30 to allow schools more time for submission. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE had earlier said that the marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For the rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE.

Soon after the marks are submitted, the result will be announced. As per the Board, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be declared by July 20, 2021.

This year the Board cancelled CBSE Class 10 exams due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board released the assessment criteria for Class 10 exams. As per the scheme, the students of CBSE Class 10 will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment and year-end examination. Out of 100 80 marks are for the year-end exam and 20 marks for internal assessment. The 80 marks will be assessed on the basis of periodic, half-yearly, or mid-term exams.