CBSE class 10 science exam 2021: Here’s how to score above 90

Science, like mathematics, is considered to be a high scoring subject. However, performing well in the subject in CBSE class 10 exam can seem difficult if your concepts aren’t adequately clear. With less than three months remaining for the 10th standard board exam for science (21st May), revisions are in full swing for the subject. Here are your best revision and exam hall tips for CBSE class 10 science exam 2021.

Prioritise your revision according to the marking scheme

During the revision phase, you need to choose the topics on the basis of the weightage they have. There are 20 questions of 1-mark each, 10 questions of 3 marks each and 6 questions of 5 marks each. Generally, the following topics carry the maximum weightage in the class 10 science exam of CBSE.

• Biology: Heredity and Evolution, Life Processes, Control and Coordination

• Chemistry: Carbon and its compounds

• Physics: Electricity, Light Reflection and Refraction

Solve previous years’ question papers

This is of utmost importance in the last few months’ prep strategy. Solving question papers regularly will increase your speed, help you manage time better at the exam hall and boost your confidence. Make sure that you stick to the three-hour slot while taking mock tests at home.

Pay more attention to your weaknesses

By now you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses in the subject. Devote more time to revise the areas that need improvement. For example, many students find it difficult to remember the formulae of physics or the equations of chemistry. Talk to your teacher and ask for simplification. Have a separate copy for the formulae and equations and keep it handy so that you can flip through them from time to time.

Consult reference books

Apart from the standard NCERT textbook for science, you can consult additional reference materials for better clarity and preparing more comprehensive answers. Physics, Chemistry and Biology for 10th Class by Lakhmir Singh & Manjit Kaur can be good options. Discuss with your teachers about more reference books.

Section-wise tips and suggestions

The CBSE class 10 science paper is divided into three sections: Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Here are the strategies that you should follow for each section.

Physics

• You need to master theorems and formulae to solve numerical. Focus on them.

• Diagrams are considered to be high scoring. Moreover, they will help you better clarity on the fundamental concepts. So, practise diagrams repeatedly.

Chemistry

• While revising, prepare short notes or reminders for formulae and compound names.

• Make sure you learn the chemical names and equations by heart.

Biology

• Practise diagrams regularly. Make sure they are neat.

• Pay special attention to life processes and associated chapters.

Smart tricks for the exam hall

Not only correct and precise answers, presentation also matters while it comes to scoring well in any exam. Here are some tips that you should follow in the examination hall:

• Answer in pointers and bullets. Use a highlighter for the important points or at least, underline them.

• Support your long answers (5 marks) with diagrams, tables and charts. This will enhance the visual appeal of your answer sheet.

• Maintain proper gap between two consecutive answers.