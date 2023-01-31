Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Hall tickets soon on cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Hall tickets soon on cbse.nic.in

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 11:49 AM IST

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, Class 12 admit cards will be released soon on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Hall tickets soon on cbse.nic.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Hall tickets soon on cbse.nic.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release soon admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, 2023. CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 and admit cards will be issued on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. They can also contact their school for updates. 

The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. 

The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.

  • Jan 31, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    CBSE admit card 2023: How to download

    1. Go to cbse.nic.in. 
    2. Go to the main website.
    3. Open the admit card download link.
    4. Enter the asked details.
    5. Submit and download the admit card.
  • Jan 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2023: Where to check 

    Students can download CBSE board exam 2023 admit cards from cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

  • Jan 31, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Class 10, 12 admit cards soon

    CBSE will issue admit cards for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 soon. 

