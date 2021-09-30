CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2021 announced, here's how to check

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, September 30 declared the Secondary School Certificate or Class 10th Compartment Examination results. Candidates can check their results on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their result through roll number, school number and DOB.

According to CBSE data, a total of 17,636 students got compartment this year.

Here is the direct link to check the CBSE class 10th compartment result

CBSE class 10th compartment results: How to check

Visit the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2021 - Announced on 30th”

Key in your Roll number, School No, and DOB

Your class 10th compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the hard copy for future reference