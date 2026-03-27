CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Paper begins at 10.30 am, check guidelines here
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2026 on March 27, 2026. The Class 12 board exam will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm. The Class 12 Biology exam will be held at various exam centres across the country and 26 countries abroad....Read More
The Board has directed all the students to reach the exam centre on of before 10 am.
Class 12 Biology question paper has 70 marks question and time duration is 3 hours. All the questions are compulsory. The question paper has 5 sections and 33 questions. Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.
There is no overall choice. Answer all 33 questions. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, about question paper, paper analysis and more.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: About answering the questions
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: There is no overall choice. Answer all 33 questions. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Check section wise question distribution
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Question paper has 33 questions
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 Biology question paper has 70 marks question and time duration is 3 hours. All the questions are compulsory. The question paper has 5 sections and 33 questions.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Reach exam centre by 10 am
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Board has directed all the students to reach the exam centre on of before 10 am.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Where will exam be held?
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 Biology exam will be held at various exam centres across the country and 26 countries abroad.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 Date: March 27
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm