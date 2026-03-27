CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2026 LIVE: Paper begins at 10.30 am, check guidelines here

The Board has directed all the students to reach the exam centre on of before 10 am.

Class 12 Biology question paper has 70 marks question and time duration is 3 hours. All the questions are compulsory. The question paper has 5 sections and 33 questions. Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice. Answer all 33 questions. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, about question paper, paper analysis and more.