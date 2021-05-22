CBSE class 12 boards & key exams to be discussed in high-level meet on May 23

A high level meeting will be conducted tomorrow with Education Ministers of all states, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of the State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Board Exams 2021 for Class XII and other entrance examinations for professional courses.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting in presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Education Minister has also asked valuable suggestions from students, teachers, parents, and others on the same. He took his official Twitter account to make the announcement.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards. (1/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning, read the letter written by Education Minister to the state and UTs.

In the letter, he further stated that to reduce the uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country.