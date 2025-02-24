Live
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: Paper begins at 10:30 am
Feb 24, 2025 9:45 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. There is no exam for Class 10 students today.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: Paper from 10:30 am today
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography paper today, February 24. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. There is no exam for Class 10 students today.
CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day guidelines
- Check the instructions given on your admit card, question paper and answer booklet and follow them.
- When you finish writing the answers, arrange all the extra pages in the correct order and tie them to the main booklet.
- Bring the printed admit card, school identity card to the exam venue. Wear your school uniform.
- If you are a private candidate, wear light-coloured clothes, carry a government-issued, valid and original photo identity proof along with the admit card.
- Candidates are allowed to carry a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money inside the exam hall.
- Any textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia.
- Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.
- Eatable items (opened or packed) are not allowed unless the student is diabetic.
Feb 24, 2025 9:45 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: Dress code
For regular students: School uniform. They also need to wear their school identity cards and carry the admit card.
For private candidates: Light-coloured clothes. They must carry a government-issued, valid and original photo identity proof and the admit card.
Feb 24, 2025 8:50 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: Sample paper pattern
As per the analysis done by teachers, Class 10, 12 exams held so far followed the pattern mentioned in the sample question papers. This is the pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Geography sample question paper-
- The sample paper has 30 compulsory questions.
- The sample paper is divided into five sections - A, B, C, D and E.
- Section A (questions 1-7) contains multiple choice questions of one mark each.
- Section B (questions 18-19) contains source-based questions carrying three marks each.
- Section C (questions 20-23) contains short answer type questions carrying three marks each. The sample paper mentions these questions should be attempted in 80-100 words.
- Section D (questions 24-28) in the sample paper are long answer type questions of five marks each and are to be answered in 120-150 words.
- Section E (questions 29 and 30) are map-based questions of five marks each.
- A separate question has been provided in the sample paper for Visually Impaired students in place of questions that require visual inputs (map, etc.). Only Visually Impaired candidates need to attempt that question.
- There is no overall choice in the CBSE Class 12 geography sample question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions in all sections other than Section A.
Feb 24, 2025 8:42 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 Live: Paper begins at 10:30 am
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography paper today, February 24, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
