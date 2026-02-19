The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026 on February 20, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026 to be held tomorrow, check sample papers and marking scheme here

The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will comprise 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory. The question paper will have 5 sections- Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based on 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.

Check sample papers

Check marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026: How to download sample papers and marking scheme The sample question paper and marking scheme can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on sample question paper link available on the home page.

3. Click on Class 12 link and a new page will open.

4. Now click on Physics paper sample question paper and marking scheme link.

5. A PDF file will open where candidates will get the details.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, CBSE has issued advisory for students, teachers and parents to not be affected by the circulation of fake news on any question paper leaks. According to the advisory, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not to be misled by unverified news/rumours or fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.