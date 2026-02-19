CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026 to be held tomorrow, check sample papers and marking scheme here
The CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam will take place on February 20, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, consisting of 33 compulsory questions across five sections. Students can access sample papers and the marking scheme on the CBSE Academic website. CBSE has advised against believing rumors about question paper leaks circulating on social media.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026 on February 20, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will comprise 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory. The question paper will have 5 sections- Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.
Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based on 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026: How to download sample papers and marking scheme
The sample question paper and marking scheme can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.
2. Click on sample question paper link available on the home page.
3. Click on Class 12 link and a new page will open.
4. Now click on Physics paper sample question paper and marking scheme link.
5. A PDF file will open where candidates will get the details.
6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Meanwhile, CBSE has issued advisory for students, teachers and parents to not be affected by the circulation of fake news on any question paper leaks. According to the advisory, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not to be misled by unverified news/rumours or fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams.
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Advisory released to curb misinformation on question paper leaks
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More