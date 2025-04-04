CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2025: Paper difficulty level medium, students happy and satisfied

Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded CBSE Class 12 Exam 2025 with Psychology paper on April 4, 2025. The Psychology paper was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm today. CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2025: Paper difficulty level medium (Santosh Kumar)

The Class 12 psychology paper consisted of 33 questions, divided into six categories: one-mark questions, two-mark questions, three-mark questions, four-mark questions, six-mark questions, and case-based questions.

Apurva, PGT Psychology at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said that the overall difficulty level of the question paper was medium. While some questions were straightforward and required recall or basic understanding, others were more challenging and required higher-order thinking skills (HOTS).

The question paper placed a strong emphasis on HOTS, with many questions requiring students to think critically, analytically, and creatively. Case-based questions, in particular, demanded that students apply psychological concepts and theories to real-life situations, demonstrating their ability to think abstractly and make connections between theoretical concepts and practical applications.

The Psychology CBSE XII Board Examination question paper was designed to assess students' understanding of psychological concepts, theories, and their applications. The paper's structure and content effectively evaluated students' knowledge, critical thinking, and analytical skills. The emphasis on HOTS and case-based questions ensured that students were challenged to think deeply and apply psychological principles to real-world scenarios.

The students who appeared for the examination were happy and satisfied with the paper.