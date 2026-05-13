The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 date. The supplementary examination for Class 12 will be conducted on July 15, 2026. The Class 12 supplementary exam will be a single-day examination. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 date announced, LOC submission begins on June 2

The following category of students will be allowed to appear for the supply exam.

1. Candidates who have passed Class XII in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one subject only.

2. Candidates who have appeared in Class XII in 2026 and have been placed in the Compartment Category.

3. Candidates who have appeared in Class XII in 2025 and have been placed in the Compartment Category. As 03 opportunities are given to clear the Compartment, this examination would be the last opportunity for these students.

The Board will begin the LOC submission for supplementary examination on June 2, 2026. Candidates who want to improve their performance after passing the main examinations and candidates who are placed in the compartment category in the main exam 2026 can submit the LOC.

As per a press statement issued by the Board, the LOC will be filled in only online, and no change, i.e., addition or deletion of name, addition or deletion of subjects, once the LOC is submitted, will be accepted by the Board.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been declared. This year, the overall pass percentage has fallen to 85.20%, marking a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to 88.39% recorded in 2025.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Result 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 12 board exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at results.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.