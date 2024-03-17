CBSE Class 12th Economics exam tomorrow; sample paper and exam-day instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12th Economics examination on Monday, March 17. The three-hour-long paper is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. CBSE Class 12th Economics sample paper and exam-day instructions

Ahead of the Economics paper, here is a look at some important points mentioned on the sample paper. CBSE Class 12 Economics SQP and marking scheme can be downloaded from the website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam: Paper pattern as per the SQP

The CBSE Class 12 Economics paper is three hours long, and the maximum mark allotted to it is 80. There are two sections in the paper: Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development. The Class 12 Economics sample paper has 20 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. There are four short answer questions. Each short answer question carries three marks and students have to answer it within 60-80 words. There are six short answer questions of four marks each. Answers to these questions should be written in 80 to 100 words. Further, the SQP has four long answer questions, each for six marks. Candidates have to answer each long answer question within 100-150 words.

CBSE Class 12 Economics sample paper.

CBSE Class 12 Economics marking scheme.

Important points for the exam day:

Wear your uniform and school ID card on all exam days. Carry your admit card.

Before answering the questions, read the question paper once. Read for any specific instructions given on the paper or the answer sheet.

Make sure that the name and the code of the paper are correct and all the pages have been printed correctly. If there is any error, report it immediately.

After finishing the paper, revise the answers. Arrange the continuation sheets properly and tie those to the main booklet before handing it over to the invigilator.

This year, over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board Class 10 and 12 final exams. Class 10th exams ended on March 13, and Class 12 exams will continue till April 2.