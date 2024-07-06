CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024 out at cbse.gov.in, here’s how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12. All those candidates who will appear for supplementary examination can check and download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024 out, here’s how to download

CBSE Supplementary examination 2024 for Class 10, 12 will be conducted in July 2024. As per the schedule, the Class 10 supplementary exam will be held from July 15 to July 22 and Class 12 supplementary examination will be held on July 15, 2024. CBSE will conduct the examination in single shift for both classes- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. 15 minutes time will be given to students to read the question paper.

CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card from the official website.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get Continue link.

Click on that and a new page will open.

Now click on Schools and then on exam activities.

CBSE Compartment admit card 2024 link will be available.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 10, 12 results was declared on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.06% and Class 12 was 87.98%.

In Class 12, total no of 1,62,1224 students appeared for the exams of which 1,42,6420 students passed. In Class 10, a total number of 2251812 students registered for the exam out of which 2238827 appeared. Of them, 2095467 candidates passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.