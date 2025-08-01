CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Live: 10th supply results expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10 Supply Result 2025 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 compartment examination across the country and abroad can check the results when out on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.gov.in. The details of results can also be checked on cbse.gov.in....Read More

The Board declared the CBSE Class 12 Supply Results 2025 on August 1, 2025. The result link is posted below for all appeared candidates to check. To check the results, candidates will require their roll number, school number, admit card, and security pin.

Direct link to check Class 12 compartment result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps to check results.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Supply Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Class 10 supplementary examination was held on July 15, 2025 and Class 12 supplementary exam was held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22, 2025. For most subjects, the papers were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few others exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.