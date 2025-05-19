CBSE Result 2025: Marks verification, re-evaluation dates released at cbse.gov.in, check here
CBSE Result 2025 marks verification, re-evaluation dates have been announced. The details are given here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Result 2025 marks verification and re-evaluation dates. Candidates who want to avail these options can find the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notice, students can request the scanned answer book of the desired subjects at the first stage and apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both verification of marks and re-evaluation.
The Class 12 window to apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book will open on May 21 and close on May 27, 2025. The fee for the scanned copy is ₹700/—per subject.
The Class 12 window for verification of marks, re-evaluation and both will begin on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2025. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for re-evaluation.
For Class 10, the window for obtaining a scanned copy of evaluated answer book will open on May 27 and will close on June 2, 2025. Each candidate will have to pay ₹500/- per subject for scanned copy. Verification of marks and re-evaluation window will open on June 3 and will close on June 7, 2025. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for re-evaluation.
Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any questions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.