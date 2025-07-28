CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: When, where to check Class 10, 12 compartment results when out

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The result link will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in....Read More

The CBSE Class 10 supply examination was held on July 15, 2025 and CBSE Class 12 supply exam was held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22, 2025. For most subjects, the papers were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few others exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination results were announced on May 13, 2025. In Class 12, 17.04 lakh students had registered, and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage to 88.39%. In Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.66%. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.