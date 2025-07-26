CBSE Supply Result 2025 News: Where to check 10th, 12th supplementary results when out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and 12 Supplementary examinations earlier this month and is expected to announce the results next. When released, candidates can check the CBSE supply exam results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Supply Result 2025 News: The 10th, 12th supplementary exams were held earlier this month (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CBSE conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination on July 15, 2025 (only on a single day). The Class 10 supplementary examination started on July 15 and ended on July 22.

For most subjects, the papers were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and for a few others exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

How to check CBSE supplementary exam result 2025?

Go to the CBSE's result site- cbseresults.nic.in. Open the 10th or 12th supply exam result link, as required. Enter the requested login details. Submit and check the result. Download and save a copy for later use.

Like the regular annual examination, CBSE may also share the supply exam results, marks sheets and certificate details on DigiLocker.

CBSE announced the results of Class 10 and 12 annual board examinations on May 13.

In Class 12, a total of 17.04 lakh students had registered of whom 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

For Class 10, a total of 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.