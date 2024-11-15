CBSE syllabus for Class 12 Biology, sample paper and marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied that there will be a 15 per cent reduction in the syllabi of subjects for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also announced that it has no plans to conduct open-book examinations. CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check syllabus, sample paper and marking scheme for Class 12 Biology (Twitter)

“With reference to the news regarding a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and 12 under the 2025 board examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the conduct of open-book exams in select subjects, which has been published on various online news portals and newspapers, please note that CBSE has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, CBSE refutes the aforementioned news,” The CBSE said in an official statement.

With it is confirmed that the 2025 board exams will be held as per the existing rules, here is a look at the paper pattern, syllabus and marking scheme for the Class 12 Biology paper-

The theory part of the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper carries 70 marks. All questions in the paper are compulsory and students must attempt it within three hours.

The sample paper shared by the board on cbseacademic.nic.in has five sections and 33 questions.

In the first section, there are 16 questions, each carrying one mark.

The second section has five questions of two marks each.

The third section has seven questions of three marks each.

The fourth section has two case-based questions, each carrying four marks.

There are three questions in the last section, each carrying five marks.

There is no overall choice in the paper. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

They should draw neat and properly labelled diagrams wherever necessary.

