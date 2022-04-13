CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022 for 10th, 12th out, how to download hall tickets
CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who will appear for CBSE term 2 examination can download their CBSE term 2 10th admit cards and CBSE Class 12 term 2 admit cards through the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Students who want to appear for CBSE term 2 examinations will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines strictly during the conduct of examination.
<strong>Direct link to download CBSE term 2 admit cards</strong>
CBSE term 2 admit cards: How to download Class 10, 12 hall ticket
To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
- Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.
- Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.
- The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the page and take a print out for future references.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics