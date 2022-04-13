CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022 for 10th, 12th out, how to download hall tickets

CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who will appear for CBSE term 2 examination can download their CBSE term 2 10th admit cards and CBSE Class 12 term 2 admit cards through the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Students who want to appear for CBSE term 2 examinations will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines strictly during the conduct of examination.

<strong>Direct link to download CBSE term 2 admit cards</strong>

CBSE term 2 admit cards: How to download Class 10, 12 hall ticket

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.

Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.

The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and take a print out for future references.