CBSE Term I Results 2022: Know how to check Class 10, 12 results

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Term I Results 2022 anytime soon. The Board has not released an official update on the result date or time, but as per media reports, the result will be available soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Class 10, 12 can check the results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in an OMR sheet supplied by CBSE to the exam centres. The evaluation of the answer sheets will be done as per the instructions provided by the CBSE.

As per the official released by the Board on October 14, the Board has stated that after conduct of Term I exam, result in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams. The final result of Class 10, 12 will be declared after Term 2 examinations.

CBSE Term I Results 2022: How to check

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.