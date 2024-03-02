Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will begin CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th exam on March 2, 2024. The high school certificate examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th exam begins today, check timings, guidelines here (HT file)

The CGBSE 10th examination on all days will be conducted in a single shift – from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam will begin with Hindi paper and will conclude with Singing, Painting exam for blind candidates on March 21.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th exam: Guidelines here

All the students who are appearing for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the list of guidelines given here.

Appearing students will have to reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam or at the time mentioned in the admit card.

All students will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre. Please ensure that the admit card has details like candidate’s name, signature, photograph etc on it.

Students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper on all exam days. They will enter the exam hall and take their places by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed to them at that time. They can start answering the question paper from 9.15 am onwards.

Do not carry any electronic gadget or item to the exam hall like mobile phones, smart watch, Bluetooth earphones etc.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM has extended his best wishes to Class 10, 12 students who are appearing for their board exams this year. Check official tweet here.