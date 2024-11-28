Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th practical exam dates out at cgbse.nic.in, notice here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur, has released the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025 practical exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the CGBSE 10th or 12th practical exam can check the dates on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th practical exam dates out (HT)

According to the official notice, the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations will begin on January 10 and conclude on January 31, 2025.

HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th registration date extended, check notice

The concerned subject teachers and students should be informed about the date of the practical examination/project work. Students absent from the practical examination/project work will not be given special permission under any circumstances, and the practical examination/project work will not be conducted again.

The eternal examiners will be appointed by the Board to conduct the practical exams, and the internal examiners will be appointed by the concerned institute only. However, the eternal examiners will not be appointed by the Board for project work. Project work should be conducted at the concerned institution level only within the prescribed period.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: MBOSE SSLC timetable out, check here

The marks of the practical examination/project work should be entered on the Board portal by February 10, 2025. Two copies of the mark sheets should be signed by the external examiners of the respective subjects. Once this process is done, the portal should be locked. To open the portal for entry and modification of marks, a late fee of ₹1000/—per day per institution must be paid.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: How to download practical exam notice

To download the practical exam dates and guidelines, follow the steps given below.