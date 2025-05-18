CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Websites to check Odisha Class 12th results when out

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has not yet released the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025. Ahead of the announcement of Odisha Class 12th results, the Class 12 result date and time will be shared by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of CHSE Odisha. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Websites to check Odisha 12th results when out (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Like past years, the Odisha 12th results will be released for all streams—science, Commerce, and Arts. Candidates can check the CHSE Odisha 12th results on these official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board examination was held from February 18 to March 27, 2025. To check the results, candidates will need to follow these steps given below.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Class 12 results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage of students in the Arts stream was 80.95%. The overall pass percentage of science stream was 86.93% and Commerce stream was 82.27%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.