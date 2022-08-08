CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 declared, direct link and how to check

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced class 12 Arts result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha 12th Arts board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

Direct link to check Odisha 12th arts results

Over 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between April 28 and May 31.

Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream

Enter registration number and roll number

CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take Print out for future use.

CHSE has announced +2 or Class 12 final examination results for Science and Commerce stream students on July 27