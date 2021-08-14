CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Class 12 Arts Result 2021: Websites to check Plus two results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Class 12 Arts Result 2021. The Plus Two result will be available to all the appeared candidates through the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year more than 1.89 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state out of which 186685 students have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 98.58 percent.

Candidates can check the list of websites given below.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Class 12 Arts Result 2021: Websites to check

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

The board had earlier cancelled the examination due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Later, it had decided to prepare Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts Result on the basis of internal assessment policy. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in theClass 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can appear for the special exams. The special examination dates will be announced by the Board with due course of time. The datesheet will be available to candidates through the official site of CHSE Odisha.