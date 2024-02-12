CISCE Class 12 Board Examinations set to begin today, take a quick look at the protocols that need to be followed

Students gear up as the ISC or Class 12 board examinations 2024 is all set to begin today from 2 PM with English Paper 1. CISCE Class 12 board examinations is all set to begin today from 2 PM with English Paper 1. (Pic for representation)

All candidates appearing for the exams today must ensure they arrive at the respective examination center an hour before the mentioned time as advised by the CISCE. In an official notification released earlier, the CISCE advised students to remain seated in the hall at least five minutes before the commencement of the examination. Carrying the admit card is a must to enter the hall.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Also read: TANCET 2024 extended registration window closes today

The question paper will also be given to students 15 minutes before the exams begin so they can go through it carefully. Let’s look at some of the other key instructions prescribed by the CISCE that need to be followed: