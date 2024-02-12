CISCE Class 12 Board Examinations set to begin today, take a quick look at the protocols that need to be followed
The CISCE Class 12 board examinations will begin today at 2 PM and be held for three hours. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions.
Students gear up as the ISC or Class 12 board examinations 2024 is all set to begin today from 2 PM with English Paper 1.
All candidates appearing for the exams today must ensure they arrive at the respective examination center an hour before the mentioned time as advised by the CISCE. In an official notification released earlier, the CISCE advised students to remain seated in the hall at least five minutes before the commencement of the examination. Carrying the admit card is a must to enter the hall.
The question paper will also be given to students 15 minutes before the exams begin so they can go through it carefully. Let’s look at some of the other key instructions prescribed by the CISCE that need to be followed:
- No question paper will be given to a candidate if he/she is more than half an hour late, barring exceptional cases.
- Candidates have to be absolutely punctual. They are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall/Room before the conclusion of the paper.
- If an incorrect examination paper is handed to a candidate or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery item should also have been given, it has to be brought to the attention of the examiner.
- Candidates are advised to carefully read the general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper.
- Candidates need to put their signature only on the space provided at the top of the answering booklet and not scribble anywhere else.
- The Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index number, and Subject should be written in the space provided in the answering booklet. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used as well as in loose maps. graph papers, and other sheets used. All entries on the answer booklet should be made in Black / Blue ink only, the CISCE notification states.
- The number of the question must be written in the left-hand margin, at the beginning of each answer. The same system of numbering as that in the question paper should be used. A line must be left after the answer, and no question is to be copied.
- Pens including Black / Blue ball-point pen/gel pen/fountain pen may be used for writing answers. Pencils may be used only for drawing diagrams. Students are advised to bring mathematical and drawing instruments, and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. Use of Casio (Scientific Calculator), calculators of other makes with similar functions, or calculators with only basic functions is permitted. Use of any other calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted.
- Candidates must not spend too much time on one or two questions as it will leave them with no time to answer the others.
- During submission, the answer sheet must be arranged in sequential order with the first page at the top. All papers, graphs, maps, etc., should be fastened together at the left-hand top corner and handed over unfolded.
- All used/unused continuation booklets must be attached to the main answer booklet.
- The CISCE has also warned students of strict action if they are found to be indulging in unfair means.
