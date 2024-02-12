TANCET 2024 extended registration window closes today

Anna University will close the application extended application window of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 today, February 12. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application process for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024 will also end today.

Previously, the application deadline of the two exams was February 7, which was later extended.

TANCET is for admission to MBA and MCA courses at participating institutions of Tamil Nadu. CREETA PG is held for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan courses.

TANCET 2024 is scheduled for March 9, and the CREETA PG 2024 for March 10.

The MBA paper of TANCET will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the MCA paper is from 10 am to 12 pm. The CREETA PG exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

Hall tickets for both examinations is expected to be released on February 21.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2024

Go to the official website of the examination, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link.

Register by entering the required information.

Now, log in and fill the application form.

Upload your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your application form and save the confirmation page.