CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper

CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: Students in Lucknow on Thursday found ISC Commerce paper to be equitable and scoring Harsimran Singh a commerce stream student of CMS Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC norms.

Prabhash Tiwari, another commerce student from same school said, "The questions were well practiced by us in our enrichment classes"

Gauri Ahuja ,said the paper was counterbalanced and was framed keeping in mind the various levels of ability of learners.

Vishal Jain and Ravi Rana, the subject experts claimed that the paper was well balanced and students managed to finish in time.

Principal Vineeta Kamran was elated to see the young students enthusing over the paper.

The students of CMS Aliganj 1 were over joyed on Thursday after giving their ISC Commerce examination. Most of the students found it easy and could do it well.

According to Alaksha and Manasvi the paper was easy as they had practiced most of the questions in internal examinations.

According to the commerce teacher Divya Saxena the paper was balanced and covered entire syllabus and she is expecting good results.

Principals of the campus CMS Aliganj 1, Jyoti Kashyap and Shivani Singh were also contended to see the happy faces of the students while they were coming out of the examination hall.

Earlier on Thursday, Class 10 students of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj, Lucknow, were very happy and contented after taking their ICSE History Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

Shashwat, Prabhuji and Prajjwal said the paper was easy since it covered almost all the topics the children had studied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON