CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021, check official notice

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC semester 1 Board Exams 2021. In a notice issued late on Tuesday night, the council informed that it has decide to postpone the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.

"The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time," reads the official notice issued by the CISCE.

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC were scheduled to begin on November 15 and end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.

Note: Students should visit the official website of CISCE regularly for latest updates about the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.

Students can check the official notice issued by the CISCE below: