Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021, check official notice
board exams

CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021, check official notice

  • CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021:  Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations postpones ICSE (Class 10) and ISC semester 1 Exams 2021.
CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021: In a notice issued on Tuesday night, CISCE informed about the postponement of ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.(cisce.org)
CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021: In a notice issued on Tuesday night, CISCE informed about the postponement of ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.(cisce.org)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC semester 1 Board Exams 2021. In a notice issued late on Tuesday night, the council informed that it has decide to postpone the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.

"The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time," reads the official notice issued by the CISCE.

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC were scheduled to begin on November 15 and end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.

Note: Students should visit the official website of CISCE regularly for latest updates about the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021.

Students can check the official notice issued by the CISCE below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse isc board icse exam isc exam exams postponed + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out