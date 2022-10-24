CISCE releases specimen papers for ICSE, ISC board exams 2023, download links

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published specimen question papers for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams, 2023.

Students who will write ICSE and ISC board exams next year can download the specimen papers from cisce.org and solve them to understand the exam pattern and type of questions asked in the examination.

This year, CISCE has decided to hold only one board examination unlike last year when it was conducted in two semesters.

“It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023. Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section,” the council said in a notification dated May, 2022.

To download specimen papers, ICSE and ISC students can visit the publication section of the CISCE website and click on the ‘Year 2023’ link under ‘SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE - CLASS X’ or ‘SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ISC - CLASS XII’. Use the links below to download it.

ICSE specimen paper 2023

ISC specimen paper 2023