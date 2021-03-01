CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.
"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.
The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.
"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Arathoon added.
Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.
Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.
As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
- Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link
- Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys
- According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) declared
- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Examination (SSC or Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today
- Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam
- CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to prepare in the remaining time
- Appearing in Board exams is a very important event for every students as it marks a major transition in their academic life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested
- As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox