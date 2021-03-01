IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
Around 81,000 students appeared for ISC exams and around 1.84 lakh students took the ICSE board exams.(HT File)
Around 81,000 students appeared for ISC exams and around 1.84 lakh students took the ICSE board exams.(HT File)
board exams

CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:57 PM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

ICSE datesheet(CISCE)
ICSE datesheet(CISCE)


"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Arathoon added.

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISC exam 2021 datesheet(CISCE)
ISC exam 2021 datesheet(CISCE)


The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.

Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse exam cisce board exams board examinations
Close
Around 81,000 students appeared for ISC exams and around 1.84 lakh students took the ICSE board exams.(HT File)
Around 81,000 students appeared for ISC exams and around 1.84 lakh students took the ICSE board exams.(HT File)
board exams

CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSE and ISC Compartmental result 2020.(HT file)
ICSE and ISC Compartmental result 2020.(HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE

By Rajeev Mullick
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT File)
Representational image. (HT File)
board exams

CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The CBSE had introduced a facility for virtual inspection of schools for upgradation of affiliation in August last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
board exams

Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:29 AM IST
She denied reports that Std 10th examination has been canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Kashmir division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(JKBOSE)
Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Kashmir division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(JKBOSE)
board exams

JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) declared

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Examination (SSC or Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file )
Representational image. (HT file )
board exams

Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021.(HT file)
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to prepare in the remaining time

By Ankit Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Appearing in Board exams is a very important event for every students as it marks a major transition in their academic life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested

By Megha, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Delhi's Director of Education Udit Rai stoked controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly asking students at a government school to "fill answer sheets with anything" during exams but not leave them blank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP