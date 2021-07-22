Class 12 board exam results to be announced today in West Bengal

Results of the Class 12 board exams in West Bengal are scheduled to be announced today at 3pm. Students will be able to check the results on websites and apps from 4pm, officials have said.

The results of the Class 10 board exams were declared on July 20. This year 1,079,749 students had enrolled for the exam. All students passed the exam, including 82,000 candidates who could not make it through last year.

The Mamata Banerjee administration, on June 7, cancelled both Class 10 and 12 board exams for the year 2021, because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. All educational institutions are closed in the state.

“The Class 12 board exam will be evaluated giving 40% weightage to the marks a student procured in four subjects of Class 10 board exam, 60% weightage to marks obtained in Class 11 annual exam and taking into account the marks of the student’s projects and practicals in Class 12,” Mahua Das, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, said.

Students will be able to see the results from 4pm on various websites including http://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com, www.westbengal.shiksha and www.results.shiksha among others. One can also pre-register on www.exametc.com with a mobile number to get the result via SMS. The results will also be available on mobile phone apps.

In the first week of June, the state invited public opinion on whether and how to hold the exams amid the pandemic. More than 34,000 emails were received. At least 79% people, including students and parents, said no to Class 10 board exams, while around 83% said no to Class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, admission to Class 11 in various schools will start from August 2. While admission of an institution’s own students will be held between August 2 and August 14, admission for students coming from other institutions will take place from August 16 to August 31.