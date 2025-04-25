COHSEM Manipur Class 12 results out, stream wise toppers list and direct link to check results here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) declared the Class XII examination results on Friday at its office in Imphal, recording an overall pass percentage of 94 percent. The results were announced within a month of the completion of the examinations. COHSEM Manipur Class 12 results out, check toppers list and direct link to check

The exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26. A total of 29,065 students had enrolled, and 28,909 appeared across 112 examination centres in the state. Of these, 74 centres were located in six valley districts and 38 in ten hill districts. Out of the total number of students who appeared, 27,175 successfully passed the examination.

Students appeared in three streams: Science, Arts, and Commerce. In the Science stream, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School, Changangei Uchekon, secured the top position with 490 out of 500 marks. In the Arts stream, Keisham Hannah Devi of Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham, emerged as the topper with 479 marks. Warepam Lidia Devi of TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal, topped the Commerce stream with 463 marks out of 500.

According to officials, 89.95 percent of students from government institutions passed the examination, while the pass rate for students from non-government institutions stood at 95.66 percent.

Students from non-government institution topped in Science and Arts stream while, Commerce stream was topped by a student from government institution.

Earlier, in connection with the leakage of question papers for the 2025 Higher Secondary Examination, the Cyber Crime Unit of Manipur Police arrested five individuals.

Speaking at the result declaration, N Praveen Singh, Secretary (Education-School), Government of Manipur, said, “I appreciate the officials of the Council for declaring the examination results within a month. This timely declaration will allow students to apply for higher studies without delay, helping them build a better career.”