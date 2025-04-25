The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the date sheet for class 11 examination on its official website. The Jharkhand Board will conduct class 11 examination from May 20 to May 22, 2025. Students can download the JAC class 11 date sheet from the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 11th Exam 2025 datesheet released at jacexamportal.in, check timetable here (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Along with the date sheet, the released advertisement also has details that all +2 school/college level principals can download the students' admit cards from the council's website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in from May 13, 2025, and ensure they hand them over to students.

JAC Class 11 Date Sheet 2025

The JAC class 11 exam will be conducted in two sittings. The duration and timings of each sitting vary each day. All candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

20th May 2025 (Tuesday):

In the first sitting (10:45 AM to 12:00 PM), Science and Commerce students will appear for Core Language (ENA/HNA), and all streams for HNB + M.B., with 40 questions worth 40 marks. In the second sitting (2:00 PM to 3:15 PM), Arts students will take their Core Language (ENA/HNA) exam, also of 40 questions for 40 marks.

21st May 2025 (Wednesday):

The first sitting (10:45 AM to 1:00 PM) is for Science and Commerce students taking PHY + CHE / ACT + BST, with 40 + 40 questions totaling 80 marks. In the second sitting (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM), Arts students will appear for their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd optional subjects, totaling 120 marks with 40 + 40 + 40 questions.

The first sitting (10:45 AM to 1:00 PM) is for Science and Commerce students taking PHY + CHE / ACT + BST, with 40 + 40 questions totaling 80 marks. In the second sitting (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM), Arts students will appear for their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd optional subjects, totaling 120 marks with 40 + 40 + 40 questions.

22nd May 2025 (Thursday):

In the first sitting (10:45 AM to 1:00 PM), Science and Commerce students will write exams for their 3rd and 4th optional subjects, with 40 + 40 questions totaling 80 marks. In the second sitting (2:00 PM to 3:15 PM), Arts students will take their Elective Language paper, consisting of 40 questions for 40 marks.

The release also informed the concerned Principals and students that the class 11 examination will be conducted through OMR sheet in only five subjects. The council will conduct the examination of the five main subjects selected by candidates at the prescribed examination centres as per the following program.

Students must pass four subjects to pass the examination. In this examination, multiple-choice questions (MCQ type) worth 40 marks will be asked from each subject, and an internal assessment of 10 marks subject-wise will be done at +2 school/college level.

For more details students are advised to visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.