UPMSP Results 2025: Yash of Jalaun, Mahak of Prayagraj top UP Board’s HS, Inter exams this year

The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad also known as UP Board 2025 High School and Intermediate results were declared here at Board’s headquarters on Friday. UP Board Results 2025 Live Updates UPMSP Results 2025: Yash Pratap Singh of RKD Inter College, Jalaun topped the high school examination with 97.83%. Whereas Mahak Jaiswal of Bacharam Yadav Inter College, Prayagraj topped the Intermediate examination with 97.20%. (Representational image/HT file)

Jointly declaring the results Director Secondary Education department Dr Mahendra Dev and Secretary Bhagwati Singh informed that in both the examinations girls outshined boys with a lead of 7.21% in high school and 9.77% in Intermediate examinations.

Further the pass percentage in High School results witnessed a rise of .56% as compared to last year while the Intermediate results witnessed a drop of 1.45%.

As per the results, 90.11% students cleared the high school examination this year as against 89.55% in 2024. Similarly, 81.15% cleared the Intermediate examinations this year as against 82.60% in 2024.

In high school 93.87% girls passed the examination as against 86.66% boys while in 86.37% girls cleared the Intermediate examination as against 76.60% boys.

Yash Pratap Singh of RKD Inter College, Jalaun topped the high school examination with 97.83% marks followed by Anshi of Shivaji SN Inter College, Etawah and Abhishek Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Barabanki securing second position with 97.67% marks.

The third spot on the top 10 list witnessed a tie between Ritu Garg of DPS Vidya Mandir Inter College, Moradabad, Arpit Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur and Simran Gupta of RKD Inter College, Jalaun with 97.50% marks.

In the Intermediate (class 12) examination, Mahak Jaiswal of Bacharam Yadav Inter College, Prayagraj topped the examination with 97.20% while Sakshi of Shri Narayan Smarak Inter College, Amroha, Adarsh Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sultanpur,

Shivani Singh of SP Inter College, Prayagraj and Anushka Singh of Dharma Devi Inter College, Kaushambi secured second position with 96.80%.

The third spot was secured by Mohini of Chaudhary S Singh Inter College, Etawah with 96.40% marks.

A total of 25,45,815 candidates appeared in the high school exam including 25,36,104 regular and 9711 private candidates. Of these, 13,27.024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. Of these, a total of 22,94,122 candidates were declared successful in high school

examinations including 22,87,431 regular and 6691 private candidates. The pass percentage of regular candidates is 90.19% while that of private candidates was 68.9%.

Among the total passed candidates in high school, 11,49,984 are boys and 11,44,138 girls.

Similarly in Intermediate examination a total of 25,98,560 candidates appeared including 25,12,576 regular and 85,984 private candidates. Of these, 13,87.263 were boys and 12,11,297 were girls. Of the total candidates appeared in Intermediate exams, 21,08,774 candidates were declared successful including 20,38,884 regular and 69,890 private candidates. The pass percentage of regular candidates is 81.15% and that of private candidates is 81.28%.

Among the total candidates who passed Intermediate exams, 10,62,616 are boys and 10,46,158 girls.

The passing percentage of regular candidates is 21.29 % more than the passing percentage of private candidates. The evaluation of high school answer sheets was completed by 92,594 examiners.

Similarly, in Intermediate examinations the passing percentage of regular candidates was 0.13 % less than the passing percentage of private candidates. The evaluation of high school answer sheets was completed by 56,066 examiners.

The High School and Intermediate examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025 at 8140 centers across the state on 13 working days. The evaluation was undertaken at 261 evaluation centers across UP between March 19 and April 01, 2025.