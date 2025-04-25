Menu Explore
Nagaland board exams results for Class 10 and Class 12 declared

ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Apr 25, 2025 04:45 PM IST

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations for the year 2025 on Friday.

Nagaland board exams results for Class 10 and Class 12 declared(photo by Sunil Ghosh)
In the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examination, out of a total 22313 students who appeared for the exams across the state, 16771 (75.16%) students have qualified. Lungyihangle Nring of of St. Paul Higher Secondary School Dimapur topped the 2025 HSLC exams with a total mark of 592 out of 600 (98.7%), earning herself the Nagaland Governor's gold medal.

The NBSE has informed that students with "needs improvement" in four or less subjects would be allowed to sit for the board's compartmental examination in the month of June.

Meanwhile, in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, 10426 out of 12404 students have cleared the class 12 Arts stream; 2463 out of 3218 students passed the Science stream; and 836 out of 1027 cleared the Commerce stream.

Vikhono Senotsu of Government Higher Secondary School Jotsoma topped the Arts stream while Snigdha Mukherjee of St. John Higher Secondary Residential School Dimapur topped the Science stream and Arti Kumari of Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School Dimapur topped the Commerce stream. All the three toppers will be conferred the Governor's gold medal award.

Interestingly, all the top position holders of HSLC and the different streams of HSSLC examinations are female. According to the NBSE, the number of female students is more than male students to have qualified both classes 10 and 12 board exams.

