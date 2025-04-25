The results of class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) were declared in presence of Education(Schools) Secretary N Praveen Singh, COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh, COHSEM Secretary Kh Ashikumar and Controller of Examinations(COHSEM) O Joy Singh in Imphal on Friday. Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2025: COHSEM 12th results out, 94% students pass

A total of 28,909 students appeared in the COHSEM conducted class 12 examination this year wherein 27,175 students (including 14,522 first,10,905 second & 1723 third divisioners)passed the examination.

Girl students outshone boys both in government and non-government higher secondary schools. The overall pass percentage of the government institutions is 89.95 per cent while the pass percentage of the non-government institutions is 95.66percent.

The pass percentage in all the streams this year is 94 % with the Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts getting the highest number with 100% pass percentage followed by Thoubal district with 98.88 per cent.Jiribam district records minimum pass percentage(77.01 percent). The pass percentage was 97.63 in 2024.

In the science stream, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School in Imphal topped the examination with a total of 490 marks while Mediciciana Moirangthem of Herbert School and Silvia Lukram also of Comet School secured 2nd and 3rd position with 483 and 479 marks.

In the Arts stream,Keisham Hannah Devi of Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary school topped the exam with a total of 479 marks while Harsh Maidnam and Sagolsem Inunganbi also from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary secured 2nd and 3rd position with 476 and 473 marks each.

In commerce, Warepam Lidia Devi of TG Higher Secondary school topped the exam with 463 marks while Yaiphabi Sapam and Devia Mayengbam both also from TG Higher Secondary school secured 2nd and 3rd position with 434 and 427 marks respectively.

Congratulating the successful candidates and position holders while declaring the results, Secretary Education (Schools)N Praveen Singh appreciated the efforts of the teachers and officials for smoothly conducting the examination.

“This year’s pass percentage was little lesser comparing with the previous year,” says COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh. The pass percentage in Arts stream was 90.12 percent, Science 95.45 percent and Commerce 92.06 percent.