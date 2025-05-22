Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025: Kerala 12th results declared, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Students who appeared in the Kerala Class 12 board exams can download their results from the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education has declared the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Students who appeared in the Kerala Class 12 board exams can download their results from the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. 

Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to check their results on the official website.(Santosh Kumar)
Also, students can visit dhsekerala.gov.in to check their Class 12 results 2025. 

Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to check their results on the official website.

The DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 was announced at a press conference held by board officials who also shared other important details such as overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise performance and more. 

This year, a total of ____ students had appeared for the Kerala Class 12 board exams 2025. Of these, ____ students passed. An overall pass percentage of ___ per cent has been registered. 

More than 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Class 12 examinations this year held between March 3 to March 26, 2025. 

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025: Here’s how to download

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2.  On the home page, click on the link to download the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates must check the official website of DHSE Kerala. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On