Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
board exams

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 has been declared. Steps to check Kerala first year result is given below. 
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 on November 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in. 

This year nearly 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below. Latest Update: DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, direct link here 

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala Plus One examination in the state was conducted from September 24 to October 18, 2021, amid the pandemic in offline mode. The students appeared for the offline examination under strict guidelines and protocol. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhse kerala board exam result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out