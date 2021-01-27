Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow
- The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will on Thursday, January 28 participate in a virtual Interaction Programme with the presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes. According to a press note issued by the CBSE, the Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22 in the light of the New Education Policy.
The programme will begin at 2pm and more than 1000 CBSE School heads are expected take part in the event.
After the announcement of New Education Policy, the schools will need to redefine the teaching and learning process and change the pedagogical structure for the proper implementation of the policy and to witness the trajectory of transformation.
"Beginning from this interaction, CBSE will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020," the release said.
NEP 2020 aims at universalisation of education and making education accessible, equitable and inclusive. This would be possible only if it is implemented effectively in a phased manner at all the levels.
