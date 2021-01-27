IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
board exams

Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow

  • The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will on Thursday, January 28 participate in a virtual Interaction Programme with the presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes. According to a press note issued by the CBSE, the Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22 in the light of the New Education Policy.

The programme will begin at 2pm and more than 1000 CBSE School heads are expected take part in the event.

After the announcement of New Education Policy, the schools will need to redefine the teaching and learning process and change the pedagogical structure for the proper implementation of the policy and to witness the trajectory of transformation.

"Beginning from this interaction, CBSE will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020," the release said.

NEP 2020 aims at universalisation of education and making education accessible, equitable and inclusive. This would be possible only if it is implemented effectively in a phased manner at all the levels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse curriculum ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' new education policy 2020
app
Close
e-paper
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)
board exams

Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
board exams

Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students

ANI, Lucknow 3
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Board.(HT file)
UP Board.(HT file)
board exams

Marginal increase in UP Board exam centres as govt amends allotment policy

By K Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • As per the amendment, the total number of centres will not be increased more than 10% as compared to last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)
board exams

CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details

By Rajeev Mullick
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students(HT file photo)
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students(HT file photo)
board exams

Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
To help the students of Class 10 preparing for the annual state board examination in May this year, Odisha government will provide an exam guide book free of cost to all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020.(HT file)
Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020.(HT file)
board exams

Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students(PTI file)
Students(PTI file)
board exams

Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)
board exams

Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Representative(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
board exams

Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday lauded the landmark transformation of the government school system in Delhi, as government-aided schools helped the national capital achieve the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representative(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
board exams

Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand

By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
board exams

Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
board exams

Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP