GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th result announced, here is direct link to check

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Wednesday announced the result of the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination. Scores of the Class 10 examination will be shared on its official websites later. Goa board 10th result 2024 live updates As many as 19,557 SSC or Class 10 students appeared for the Goa board exam this year. Of these students, 9814 are girls and 9743 are boys.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

As per the board's previous notification, the consolidated result sheet will be shared on May 17, at 2 pm on service1.gbshse.in. The result will be available for download on results.gbshsegoa.net and Digilocker. The result booklet will be shared on gbshse.in.

Further, 242 repeater/improvement and 385 private/ITI candidates also appeared in the examination, the board said.

In the last year's Goa board SSC or Class 10 result, the pass percentage was 96.64 per cent in the semester system and 92.69 per cent in the annual system.

How to check Goa board SSC result 2024

Go to the board's official website, gbshse.in, service1.gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net. Open the SSC or Class 10 result link. Provide your login details. Check and download the Class 10th result.

The SSC examination of the Goa board was conducted from April 1 to 24, 2024 at 31 examination centres across the state.

The Class 12th final exam result was declared last month. This year, 17511 students appeared for the HSSC or Class 12 board examination, of whom 8276 were boys and 9235 were girls.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 85 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 81.59 per cent, and it was 88.6 per cent for girls.

Stream-wise, Commerce students recorded the highest pass percentage,90.78 per cent, followed by Arts (86.33 per cent) and Science (82.41 per cent).