Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE Class 10 results today on gbshse.in
Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of its annual SSC or Class 10th final examination today, May 15, at 5:30 pm. The consolidated result sheet will be available for download frorn May 17, 2 pm on service1.gbshse.in. ...Read More
The GSEB Goa board 10th result will be available on results.gbshsegoa.net and Digilocker as well. The result booklet will be shared on gbshse.in.
This year, 19557 students appeared in the Goa board Class 10 exam, of whom 9814 are girls and 9743 are girls. As many as 242 repeater/improvement and 385 private/ITI candidates also took the exam, the board has informed.
The pass percentage of students in last year's exam was 96.64 per cent for semester pattern and 92.69 per cent for annual pattern. Follow this live blog for GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th or SSC result direct link and other updates.
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: When can students check marks
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: As informed by the board, GBSHSE SSC result will be declared today and the consolidated result will be available at 2 pm on May 17.
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Around 20,000 students waiting
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: A total of 19557 students appeared in the Goa board SSC exam 2024, of whom 9814 are girls and 9743 are girls. The result of the SSC exam will be declared today, May 15.
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check SSC result
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check the Goa board Class 10 marks on these websites:
- gbshse.in
- service1.gbshse.in
- results.gbshsegoa.in
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE SSC result today
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: The Goa board SSC or Class 10 final exam result will be announced today, May 15.