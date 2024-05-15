Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi400C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE Class 10 results today on gbshse.in

    May 15, 2024 1:56 PM IST
    Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: The consolidated result sheet will be available for download frorn May 17, 2 pm on service1.gbshse.in.
    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results today
    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results today

    Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of its annual SSC or Class 10th final examination today, May 15, at 5:30 pm. The consolidated result sheet will be available for download frorn May 17, 2 pm on service1.gbshse.in. ...Read More

    The GSEB Goa board 10th result will be available on results.gbshsegoa.net and Digilocker as well. The result booklet will be shared on gbshse.in.

    This year, 19557 students appeared in the Goa board Class 10 exam, of whom 9814 are girls and 9743 are girls. As many as 242 repeater/improvement and 385 private/ITI candidates also took the exam, the board has informed.

    The pass percentage of students in last year's exam was 96.64 per cent for semester pattern and 92.69 per cent for annual pattern. Follow this live blog for GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th or SSC result direct link and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 15, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: When can students check marks

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: As informed by the board, GBSHSE SSC result will be declared today and the consolidated result will be available at 2 pm on May 17.

    May 15, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Around 20,000 students waiting

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: A total of 19557 students appeared in the Goa board SSC exam 2024, of whom 9814 are girls and 9743 are girls. The result of the SSC exam will be declared today, May 15.

    May 15, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check SSC result

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check the Goa board Class 10 marks on these websites:

    1. gbshse.in
    2. service1.gbshse.in
    3. results.gbshsegoa.in
    May 15, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE SSC result today

    Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: The Goa board SSC or Class 10 final exam result will be announced today, May 15.

    News education Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE Class 10 results today on gbshse.in

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes