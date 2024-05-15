Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: GBSHSE Class 10 results today on gbshse.in

Goa Board 10th SSC Result 2024 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of its annual SSC or Class 10th final examination today, May 15, at 5:30 pm. The consolidated result sheet will be available for download frorn May 17, 2 pm on service1.gbshse.in. ...Read More

The GSEB Goa board 10th result will be available on results.gbshsegoa.net and Digilocker as well. The result booklet will be shared on gbshse.in.

This year, 19557 students appeared in the Goa board Class 10 exam, of whom 9814 are girls and 9743 are girls. As many as 242 repeater/improvement and 385 private/ITI candidates also took the exam, the board has informed.

The pass percentage of students in last year's exam was 96.64 per cent for semester pattern and 92.69 per cent for annual pattern. Follow this live blog for GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th or SSC result direct link and other updates.