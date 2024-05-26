GBSHSE Results 2024: Goa HSSC supplementary examination from tomorrow, check schedule & important details here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to conduct the HSSC supplementary examination from tomorrow, May 27, 2024. As per the schedule released by the GBSHSE, the exam will be held till June 7. Goa HSSC supplementary exams from May 27, 2024. Check important details here. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file image)

In the notice, the Goa board stated that the Supplementary Exam was rescheduled to May 27 from May 16 to avoid any clash with national-level entrance exams such as BITSAT, JEE Advanced, LSAT INDIA, CUET (UG), etc, to ensure that students have the opportunity to perform at their best in both examinations.

It may be mentioned here that the examination will begin at 9:30 am every day. While for some subjects the exam will conclude at 11:30 AM, for others it will end at 12:30 PM. The detailed schedule of the exam is given below.

The Goa board has advised candidates to be present at the exam center at 9 am, as no candidate will be allowed to enter once the exam commences.

Notably, the Goa Board Higher Secondary or Class 12 results were declared on April 22. A total of 17511 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board examination this year, out of which 8276 were the boys and 9235 were the girls. Out of the total number, 14884 candidates passed the examination out of which 6752 were boys and 8132 were girls.

The overall pass percentage is 85%. The pass percentage of boys is 81.59%, and the pass percentage of girls is 88.6%.

The supplementary examination is being conducted by the Board for those candidates who are placed in “Needs Improvement” irrespective of the number of subjects with ‘Need Improvement’ remark or who have withdrawn their application forms.

Worth mentioning here, the Goa Board Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2024, at 20 exam centers across the state.

Check the full schedule of Goa board HSSC Supplementary exams: