Odisha 12th Result 2024: CHSE Class 12 scores out on chseodisha.nic.in, direct link to check result here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of the Odisha Class 12 examination 2024 on May 26, 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results may visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha board Class 12 results live updates Odisha 12th Result 2024: Direct link to check CHSE Class 12 scores. (HT file image)

Along with the declaration of the results, Odisha CHSE officials also released the data regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to check CHSE 12th COMMERCE Results

Direct link to check CHSE 12th VOCATIONAL Results

Students who want to check their results will be able to check their marks on the official website using their roll number and registration number.

Also read: Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024: 96.07% pass Odisha Class 10th exam

Steps to check CHSE 12th results:

· Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

· Furnish the login details and click on submit.

· Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

Also read: Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 results on bseodisha.ac.in

In 2023, the Odisha Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams were released on May 31, whereas the results for the Arts stream were released on June 8. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93%, and that of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. The total pass percentage was recorded to be 78.88% in the Arts stream.