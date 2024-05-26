CHSE Odisha Result 2024: 80.95% pass Arts, 86.93% Science & 82.27% Commerce, girls dominate boys in all three streams

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of Odisha Class 12 examination 2024 on May 26, 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results may visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2024 Live Updates CHSE Odisha Result 2024: Odisha Class 12th results out, check pass percentage

Along with the declaration of the results, Odisha CHSE officials also released the data regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Odisha 12th Result 2024: CHSE Class 12 scores out on chseodisha.nic.in, direct link to check result here

The overall pass percentage of students in the Arts stream is 80.95%. Girls have higher pass rate than boys. While girls scored 87.56%, boys secured 72.68%.

In Science stream, the overall pass percentage of students in the science stream is 86.93%. Here too, girls outnumbered boys with 87.74 percent, whereas boys secured 86.21%.

Likewise, in the Commerce stream, the overall pass percentage of student is 82.27%. The pass percentage of girls in Commerce is 85.55%, whereas for boys it is 80.40%.

Also read: Odisha 12th Result 2024: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results declared, steps to download and details here

In the Vocational stream, the pass percentage of girls is 35.53%, whereas for boys, its is 32.48%.

Meanwhile, students who want to check their results will be able to check their marks on the official website using their roll number and registration number Hence, candidates need to keep these key details ready to check their results.

Steps to check CHSE 12th results:

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the Odisha Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams were released on May 31, whereas the results for the Arts stream were released on June 8. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93%, and that of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. The total pass percentage was recorded to be 78.88% in the Arts stream.