Odisha 12th Result 2024: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results declared, steps to download and details here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared Odisha 12th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for CHSE Odisha Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The results of Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational streams of annual Plus II examinations have been announced today. Odisha Class 12 results live updates Odisha 12th Result 2024: CHSE Class 12 results declared on official website. (HT file)

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of Odisha CHSE by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on Odisha 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 final year exams was conducted in two phases between February 16 and March 20. Around 3.84 lakh students, including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regulars of all streams, have appeared for the examination at 1,160 different centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examinations were also declared today. The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha, announced the 10th Results at 10 AM.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted across the state from February 20 to March 4, 2024. Around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination.