Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 scores tomorrow, important points to remember when checking marks

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be declaring the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 tomorrow, May 27 at 1 PM. When released, students who appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 10 examinations will be able to check their results on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. The official website of MSBSHSE is mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 scores to be declared on May 27 at 1 PM. (HT file image)

Apart from these two websites, the results will also be available on msbshse.co.in sscresult.mkcl.org and DigiLocker app (results.digilocker.gov.in).

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and their mother’s first name.

Once the results are out, candidates must verify the following details on the scorecard:

Name of candidate

Roll number

Marks obtained

Name of school

Qualifying status

This year, more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state. The examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Along with the results, the MSBSHSE will also be sharing other important details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, district-wise performance, and more. However, the board will most likely not release any toppers’ list.

In 2023, the Maharashtra SSC results were released on June 2. An overall pass percentage of 93.83 percent was registered last year. Girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage, securing 95.87 percent, whereas boys scored 92.06 percent. Konkan emerged as the top-performing district.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2024: