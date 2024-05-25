Mumbai University begins online registration for first year on muugadmission.samarth.edu.in, details here

The University of Mumbai has commenced the registration of pre-admission for students seeking admission to the first year of 3-year and 4-year degree courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The registration process will close on June 10, 2024. Mumbai University begins online registration for first year at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To register, candidates must visit the university's official website muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Important dates to remember:

Application Sale (Online/Offline by concerned colleges): May 25 - June 10, (Up to 1:00 PM)

Pre-Admission Online Registration: May 25 - June 10.

Online Admission Form Submission: May 25 - June 10, (Up to 1:00 PM, pre-admission registration required)

First Merit List: June 13 (5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 14 - June 20 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Second Merit List: June 21(5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 22 - June 27 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Third Merit List: June 28 (5:00 PM)

Online Document Verification and Fee Payment: June 29 - July 3 (Up to 3:00 PM)

Commencement of Classes/Orientation: July 4.

Notably, the University of Mumbai offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and many other courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

It is for the first time this year admissions for courses like BMS, BBA, and BCA under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be conducted after the announcement of qualifying exam results by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

